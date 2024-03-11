In a bid to boost tourism, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has announced a groundbreaking initiative to offer a 40 percent discount on accommodations in their hotels. Tourists visiting the picturesque state will now not only enjoy the breathtaking landscapes but also savour the rich cultural heritage through the traditional Himachali Dham, all at an affordable price.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar, the Managing Director of the HP Tourism Development Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the decision, highlighting that this move aims to attract a larger number of tourists to Himachal Pradesh. The generous discount applies to all hotels under the corporation, making it an attractive offer for travellers seeking both cultural immersion and affordability.

To enhance the overall tourist experience, HPTDC has instructed its hotels to serve a delectable array of authentic Himachali dishes in all restaurants. This initiative seeks to provide visitors with a genuine taste of the region’s unique culinary delights, further enriching their cultural experience.

Dr. Kumar emphasized the importance of showcasing Himachal’s rich culture to tourists, stating, “To attract tourists towards Himachal, it has been decided to give a 40 percent discount in all the hotels. Besides, instructions have been given to provide free electric car charging facilities in hotels.” This eco-friendly addition not only aligns with global sustainability efforts but also caters to the needs of modern travellers seeking environmentally conscious accommodation.

The announcement is expected to draw visitors from outside states and abroad, offering them an opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Himachal Pradesh. The inclusion of Himachali Dham in the hotels and restaurants managed by the Tourism Corporation ensures that tourists will have the chance to relish the flavours of traditional dishes unique to the region.

Tourists can now plan their trips to Himachal Pradesh with the assurance of affordable accommodation and an authentic cultural experience. The initiative is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of tourism in the state, providing a win-win situation for both visitors and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.