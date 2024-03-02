Manali – In a dramatic turn of events, a heavy avalanche has engulfed vehicles in Nehru Kund on the Manali-Solangnala road. The incident unfolded as parked vehicles on the roadside became victims of the sudden avalanche cascading down from the nearby hills. Thankfully, as of now, no casualties have been reported.

Eyewitnesses on the scene describe a chaotic scenario as the avalanche swiftly descended, burying the parked vehicles beneath a blanket of snow. Rescue teams are currently mobilizing to the location.

Local administration is advising residents and tourists in the area to exercise caution and stay updated on the unfolding situation. The incident follows a series of weather-related challenges in Himachal Pradesh, marked by an Orange Alert and a combination of snowfall and rainfall in various parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the region, forecasting additional snowfall and rain.

In conjunction with the avalanche in Nehru Kund, districts like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have experienced fresh snowfall, intensifying the overall weather challenges. Intermittent snowfall is reported in Bharmour, Pangi, Saloni, and Churah of the Chamba district. Key mountain passes, including Rohtang, Shinkula, and Baralacha, have witnessed significant snowfall, exacerbating the weather-related difficulties.

The Atal Tunnel Rohtang, a vital lifeline connecting Lahaul-Spiti, is grappling with over one foot of snow, leading to disruptions in transportation and logistical activities. State authorities are working tirelessly to address the multifaceted challenges arising from the avalanche and the ongoing weather alerts.