In a dramatic turn of weather events, the picturesque landscapes of Rohtang Pass, part of the Chandrabhaga range, witnessed a generous layer of snowfall on Saturday morning, sending temperatures plummeting across Kullu and Lahaul regions of Himachal Pradesh. The cold spell, extending from Lahaul to Kullu, has left locals, farmers, fruit growers, and tourists eagerly anticipating the pristine beauty brought by fresh snowfall.

Shimla, the capital city, witnessed a notable change as overcast skies dominated the morning, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. The city, along with the entire state, is now poised for potential rain and snowfall in the coming days.

Most parts of the state, facing a prolonged drought-like situation for three months, eagerly anticipate the impending precipitation. The arrival of snow holds special significance for New Year’s celebrations, enhancing the festive spirit in popular tourist destinations like Kullu-Manali, Jibhi, Sojha, Tirthan, Manikaran, and Banjar’s Manali.

As the state gears up for New Year’s Eve, both public and private entities are making preparations to ensure a memorable experience for visitors against the backdrop of the anticipated snowfall.

The Meteorological Department predicts rain and snowfall in central and high hill districts, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba throughout Saturday and Sunday. This weather activity is attributed to the presence of a Western Disturbance in the region.

However, districts such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, located in the plains, are expected to experience clear weather from January 1st onwards, marking a potential end to the recent spell of precipitation.

As the snow blankets the mountains and Shimla shivers under overcast skies, Himachal Pradesh anticipates a serene transition into the New Year. The hope for a rejuvenated environment and a prosperous start to the coming year resonates through the snow-laden valleys and festive celebrations across the state.