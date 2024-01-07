Mandi – In a heart-wrenching incident on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, a car lost control near the seven-mile mark, careening into the bars of an under-construction four-lane bridge. The accident claimed the lives of two individuals, while another is currently battling for survival in critical condition. The victims, all occupants of the Rajasthan-registered car bearing license plate RJ 14 UK 1052, were en route to Manali.

The ill-fated vehicle was en route to Manali. Witnesses report that, upon reaching the seven-mile marker, the car veered out of control and crashed into the bars erected for the ongoing construction of the bridge.

The mishap occurred at a section of the highway where construction crews are actively working on a four-lane bridge, and metal bars had been erected for the ongoing project. The ill-fated car veered out of control near the seven-mile marker, ultimately colliding with the bars and falling into the drain below.

Local residents initiated immediate relief and rescue efforts. Despite challenging conditions, the injured victims were extricated from the wreckage and taken to Zonal Hospital Mandi for medical attention. Tragically, two individuals succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital, while the third remains in critical condition.

Inspector Sakini Kapoor, in charge of the Sadar police station, confirmed the unfortunate incident, stating that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is underway.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures on highways and construction sites.