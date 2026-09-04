Shimla: A tragic road accident in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district, in which a Class 7 girl was killed and seven other schoolchildren injured, has raised serious questions over the availability of emergency healthcare and rescue services in the remote region.

The accident occurred at around 4:10 pm on Thursday near Shantha (Jhari) village, when private vehicle HP-08B-3131, carrying eight schoolchildren returning home from the Government School at Devat, plunged into a gorge.

The deceased student was identified as Sakshi, daughter of Ramesh and a resident of Shantha. She was a Class 7 student and died on the spot. Seven other children sustained injuries in the accident.

Following the accident, residents rushed to the spot, informed the police and began rescue efforts. The injured children were taken to the Civil Hospital in Chopal for immediate medical attention.

However, the accident soon exposed gaps in emergency medical infrastructure. According to the information available, X-ray facilities were reportedly unavailable at the Civil Hospital, making it difficult to assess the extent of injuries sustained by the children.

The reported unavailability of an ambulance further complicated efforts to transport the injured children to Shimla for advanced treatment.

After receiving first aid at Chopal, the injured children had to be taken towards Shimla in private vehicles. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the vehicle plunging into the gorge.

Healthcare infrastructure in Chopal under scrutiny

The reported absence of an ambulance at a time when multiple injured children required urgent transfer to a higher medical centre has raised concerns about emergency preparedness. The reported lack of X-ray facilities at the local hospital has added to questions about the capacity of healthcare institutions to deal with serious road accidents.

For residents of remote and hilly areas, timely access to diagnostic facilities, ambulances and advanced medical care can be critical, particularly after road accidents where injuries may not be immediately apparent.