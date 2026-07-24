Shimla: In a major step towards strengthening road safety, the Himachal Pradesh Government has approved the implementation of a Road Safety Audit Policy for roads under the Public Works Department (HPPWD). The policy aims to make road safety an integral part of the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of roads across the state.

The decision comes despite a 6.48 percent decline in road accidents in 2024 compared to the previous year, reflecting the government’s commitment to further reducing accidents and improving road infrastructure. Chief Minister said the initiative would ensure that every road project prioritises human life and safety while adopting a proactive and scientific approach to road development.

Given Himachal Pradesh’s challenging terrain, sharp curves and adverse weather conditions, road safety remains a critical concern. To address these challenges, the government has adopted a comprehensive Road Safety Audit framework in line with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). The framework is designed to identify safety deficiencies at every stage of road development, minimise accident risks and create a safer road network for all users.

Under the new policy, road safety audits will be mandatory at five key stages of every road project—feasibility or preliminary design, preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), construction, pre-opening inspection and periodic audits of existing roads.

At the feasibility stage, auditors will assess route selection, alignment, intersections, cross-sections and connectivity with the existing road network. During the DPR stage, the focus will be on geometric design, road signage, pavement markings, lighting, provisions for vulnerable road users and roadside safety features. Construction-stage audits will evaluate work-zone safety, traffic management, worker protection and compliance with previous audit recommendations. Before a road is opened to traffic, a comprehensive day and night inspection will be conducted, while existing roads will undergo periodic safety assessments to identify emerging hazards.

The policy stipulates that audits will be conducted either by Indian Road Congress-certified Road Safety Auditors or departmental officers who have completed a 15-day audit certification programme and possess at least ten years of experience in hill road construction. Auditors must remain independent and should not be associated with the execution, construction or operation of the project under review.

To ensure effective implementation, the government will establish a dedicated Road Safety Cell at the HPPWD headquarters. The cell will oversee the implementation of the audit programme, monitor compliance, empanel qualified auditors, review audit reports and organise training and awareness programmes for engineers and other stakeholders. The Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD, will conduct quarterly reviews to monitor the programme’s effectiveness and ensure continuous improvement.

The policy also mandates that all road projects costing more than ₹1 crore will earmark one percent of the project cost specifically for conducting road safety audits. It further requires strict adherence to Indian Road Congress standards relating to road signs, pavement markings, traffic calming measures, work-zone management, pedestrian facilities, cycle tracks, hill roads, safety barriers, intersections and geometric design.

Chief Minister said the state government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh’s road network safer, more efficient and more resilient.

“Every road project must prioritise human life and safety. The Road Safety Audit Policy will help identify risks at every stage of development and ensure timely corrective measures. Safer roads not only prevent accidents and save lives but also contribute to economic growth and improved connectivity across the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is institutionalising independent road safety audits and strengthening accountability at every level as part of a proactive and scientific strategy to improve road safety. He reiterated that protecting human life remains the government’s highest priority and assured that every effort would be made to develop safe and sustainable road infrastructure across the state.

The government’s sustained efforts in road safety and traffic management have already yielded positive results. Official figures show that road accidents declined by 6.48 percent, from 2,253 cases in 2023 to 2,107 in 2024. Road fatalities also dropped from 892 in 2023 to 806 in 2024, while the number of injuries decreased from 3,449 to 3,290 during the same period, indicating continued progress in improving road safety across Himachal Pradesh.