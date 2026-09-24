Shimla: Weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh are likely to change from September 26, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several parts of the state.

The weather remained dry across the state during the past 24 hours. However, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places on September 26. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, along with strong winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

The weather is expected to become more active on September 27, when heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places. Winds may reach 40 to 50 kmph during thunderstorms and lightning.

The department has issued an Orange Alert for September 27 in view of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds.