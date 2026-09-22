Shimla: Four people were killed, and another was injured after a car met with an accident on National Highway-305 in the Haripur-Nagan area of Ani subdivision in Kullu district early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred early morning when the car, bearing registration number HP 35 9123, met with an accident while the occupants were returning from a wedding ceremony in Badagaon, Kumarsain. Five people were reportedly travelling in the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Rana, Vikas, Gunjan and Balkrishna, all residents of Jabo village in the Ani subdivision.

The injured person has been identified as Suresh Kumar (29), a resident of Jabo village, Post Office Karana, Tehsil Ani, Kullu. He was given first aid at Ani and later referred to Rampur Hospital for further treatment.

After receiving information about the accident, teams from the police, administration and fire department reached the spot and launched search and rescue operations. The injured person was subsequently taken to hospital.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kullu, officials including the Police Control Room Kullu, Tehsildar Ani, SDPO Ani and SDM Ani were informed about the incident.

The exact cause of the accident and the circumstances in which the vehicle went off the road are not yet known. Police are investigating the matter and further details are awaited.