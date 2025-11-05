Chopal (Shimla): Three months after the devastating rains of August 2025, the people of Kyar-Kyari village in the Chaupal subdivision have set an inspiring example of community spirit and self-reliance. With no help arriving from the administration, the residents took matters into their own hands and repaired the road that had been destroyed during the monsoon disaster.

The link road connecting Kyar and Kyari villages, which fall under the Matal Panchayat, was rendered unusable after heavy landslides and rainfall swept away major portions of it. Despite repeated appeals, no restoration work was initiated by the government, leaving villagers cut off and struggling to access essential services.

For three months, life in the area remained at a standstill. In emergencies, patients had to be carried on foot for several kilometres through dangerous terrain. “It was heartbreaking to see our elders and sick people being carried on wooden stretchers. We were terrified that someone might die before reaching medical help,” said a local resident.

Led by their woman Panchayat head, who belongs to the same village, the people united to take up the daunting task themselves. They pooled money, hired a JCB machine, and began reconstructing the damaged road. Men and women worked shoulder to shoulder—carrying stones, filling soil, and clearing debris—to reconnect their village.

“This is not just road repair; it is a symbol of our unity and determination,” villagers said. “We stopped waiting because no one was coming. We had to make our own way.”

Their effort has earned widespread appreciation across the region. Locals now hope that the administration will take note of their initiative and ensure that the road is permanently restored to prevent similar hardships in the future.