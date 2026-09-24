Shimla: Students from Nursery to Class VIII in Himachal Pradesh government schools will now receive supplementary nutritional items twice a week along with the Mid-Day Meal, following the state government’s approval to amend the Mukhya Mantri Bal Paushtik Aahaar Yojna.

Under the revised scheme, students will be served either a boiled egg or fresh fruit, preferably banana or apple, twice a week, preferably on Wednesday and Friday. The choice of nutritional item will be based on the preference of students or their guardians. Earlier, these items were provided once a week.

The initiative has been introduced to strengthen nutritional support for schoolchildren and promote their health, growth and overall well-being.

At the school level, the Mid-Day Meal Teacher-in-Charge, with the assistance of Cook-cum-Helpers, will oversee implementation. The programme will be monitored by Principals, Headmasters, Centre Head Teachers, Head Teachers, School Management Committees and other supervisory authorities.

The government has also provided for the involvement of Self Help Groups, Mahila Mandals and School Management Committees in the procurement process wherever feasible. The nutritional items will be purchased fresh from local markets at the school level.

Funds to Be Released Based on Enrolment

The required budget will be allocated to Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) through the treasury route based on student enrolment. The BEEOs will release funds to schools according to the number of students and the prescribed per-child rate on a quarterly basis.

Schools will maintain separate expenditure records and submit monthly and quarterly statements to the concerned BEEOs. The BEEOs will consolidate the information and forward reports to the Deputy Directors of Elementary Education, who will subsequently submit district-wise reports to the Directorate of Elementary Education.

Focus on Food Safety

The government has laid special emphasis on food safety and hygiene. Eggs and fruits must be fresh, clean, safe and of good quality and stored under hygienic conditions.

Fruits will be properly cleaned and eggs thoroughly boiled before distribution. The government has directed that FSSAI guidelines and food safety norms be followed during procurement, storage, preparation and distribution of the supplementary nutritional items.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to improving the health and nutrition of children studying in government schools.

He said the twice-weekly nutritional top-up would supplement the regular Mid-Day Meal and provide additional nutrition to students, contributing to their healthy growth and development.

The Chief Minister stressed that effective monitoring, community participation and strict adherence to food safety standards would be essential for the successful implementation of the initiative. He directed the concerned departments and field functionaries to ensure that students receive fresh and quality nutritional items while maintaining high standards of hygiene, transparency and accountability.