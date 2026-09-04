Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has moved to strengthen the protection, maintenance and management of road infrastructure with the passage of the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the state Legislative Assembly.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the amendments are aimed at making enforcement faster, more effective and transparent while simplifying procedures for the public and departmental officials.

A major reform under the amended law is the introduction of digital and geo-coordinated maps of road infrastructure. Once road boundaries are accurately mapped and geo-coordinated, repeated physical demarcation will not be required for taking action under the Act.

According to the Minister, the digital mapping system will help the department act more quickly in cases involving encroachment or other violations and will also facilitate faster processing of permissions and NOCs for road access, roadside construction and related activities.

The amended provisions also provide for prompt restoration of damaged roads, bridges, drainage structures and other road infrastructure. The cost of restoration, along with the applicable penalty, can be recovered from the person responsible for causing the damage.

Vikramaditya Singh said the Department would also be able to take immediate preventive action in emergency situations where road infrastructure or public safety is at risk.

The provisions are particularly aimed at ensuring that damage to essential infrastructure does not result in prolonged disruption or delays in restoration.

The amended Act provides the government with powers to restrict or close roads, or portions of roads, wherever necessary for maintenance, repair or protection of road infrastructure.

The Minister said the provision would enable the PWD to carry out essential repair and maintenance work safely and efficiently, while reducing risks to both workers and road users.

The government has also rationalised the offence provisions under the legislation. Every contravention will no longer automatically result in criminal proceedings.

Criminal prosecution will instead apply to specified serious or continuing violations, including obstruction of authorised officers, continuation of prohibited activities despite an official order, wilful non-payment of a final demand and violation of road restriction or closure orders.

The move is intended to create a more proportionate enforcement mechanism while retaining stringent action against serious violations.

The amendment also seeks to make the process more accessible to citizens by increasing the time available for filing objections and appeals.

An appellate mechanism at the level of the Superintending Engineer has also been introduced, allowing grievances to be addressed at a level closer to the people.

Vikramaditya Singh said the reforms would strengthen protection of Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure while ensuring quicker permissions, more efficient maintenance and repairs, and a fairer enforcement system.

He added that the state government remains committed to improving the quality, safety and long-term sustainability of the state’s road network while keeping departmental procedures simple, transparent and people-friendly.