Chamba: Four people, including three women, were killed and one person was injured after a car plunged nearly 100 feet into a ravine on the Urei-Samra road in the Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district on Saturday.

Three died on the spot. Another victim, Lata Devi, wife of Rajendra Kumar and a resident of Urei village in Bharmour, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. One injured person is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The victims included three women and the driver of the vehicle. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after receiving information about the mishap, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to the hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the gorge.

Police said a team was immediately dispatched to the accident site after the incident was reported. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the tragic accident that occurred near Sarani bridge on the Luna-Samra-Uree link road in the Bharmour area of Chamba district.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said the state government stands firmly with them during this difficult time. He directed the local administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured person.