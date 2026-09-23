Faculty and staff of LM Thapar School of Management participate in 16th Indian Management Conclave 2026

Noida: Faculty and staff members of the LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM), Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, participated in the 16th Indian Management Conclave (IMC) 2026, bringing their perspectives to a national discussion on the changing landscape of management education.

Organised by MBAUniverse.com at the IIM Lucknow–Noida campus, the two-day conclave brought together academic leaders, industry professionals, researchers and thought leaders to discuss the emerging challenges and opportunities before management education.

The discussions at the conclave focused on the growing influence of artificial intelligence and technology in education, curriculum innovation, industry-academia collaboration, management research, leadership and the development of future-ready skills.

The participation of the LMTSM faculty and staff provided an opportunity to engage with professionals and academics from across the management education ecosystem and exchange views on emerging trends in business education.

With technology rapidly changing workplaces and business practices, the conclave also highlighted the need for management institutions to continuously adapt their teaching approaches and curricula to prepare students for evolving professional environments.

For LMTSM, participation in such national-level academic forums provides an opportunity to understand emerging developments in management education and explore ideas that can contribute to the institution’s learning environment.

The school continues to emphasise experiential learning, impactful research and engagement with industry and the wider business community. These areas are increasingly being seen as important components of preparing management students for a workplace shaped by technological change.

The conclave also provided a platform for participants to examine how management education can balance technological capabilities with human skills such as leadership, critical thinking, decision-making and collaboration.

The discussions at IMC 2026 offered participating institutions an opportunity to share experiences, understand emerging expectations from industry and explore new approaches to management education in an increasingly technology-driven environment.