Kullu: A devastating rockfall on the Udaipur-Killar road in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti claimed the lives of 13 people, including a newborn, after a massive landslide struck a moving taxi on Friday near Kadoonala.

According to preliminary information, the taxi was travelling from Kullu to Pangi when a huge volume of rocks and debris suddenly came crashing down from the hillside, burying the vehicle under tonnes of rubble. The impact left little chance for those inside, making it one of the deadliest road accidents in the region in recent years.

As soon as information about the tragedy was received, personnel from the Tindi Police, local administration, and rescue agencies rushed to the accident site and launched an intensive search and rescue operation.

Officials said that the passengers had been stranded overnight in Tindi after the Udaipur-Killar road remained closed due to adverse conditions on Thursday. They resumed their journey towards Pangi after the road was reopened on Friday morning. However, while passing through the vulnerable Kadu Nala stretch, the vehicle was struck by a massive rockfall.

Rescue teams have so far recovered one injured survivor from the debris, who has been shifted for medical treatment. Search and rescue operations are continuing to locate and recover any remaining passengers trapped beneath the debris.

The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of travelling through landslide-prone mountain roads during the monsoon season, particularly in remote tribal areas where frequent rockfalls and road blockages pose significant risks to commuters.