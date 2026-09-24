Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government to release the remaining 30 per cent pension and family pension arrears to eligible pensioners and family pensioners who retired as Class-III employees between January 1, 2016 and January 31, 2022.

With the release of the balance amount, the outstanding pension and family pension arrears of eligible Class-III pensioners and family pensioners will become zero.

The government has also approved the release of an additional 15 per cent of the total pension/family pension arrears for pensioners and family pensioners who retired as Class-I and Class-II employees during the same period.

A government spokesperson said the release would be governed by the terms and conditions prescribed in the Office Memorandum dated August 18, 2026, as amended through corrigenda issued on August 21 and September 11, 2026.

The spokesperson also clarified that the earlier orders issued through the Office Memorandum dated September 21, 2026, concerning the release of the remaining or balance pension and family pension arrears, would stand withdrawn from the date of their issuance.

The government has further directed that Interim Relief and Dearness Relief instalments already paid to pensioners will be adjusted against the gross pension or family pension arrears. Any recoverable excess payment will also be adjusted, and only the net amount payable will be released to the beneficiaries.

All Pension Disbursing Authorities, including Public Sector Banks, have been instructed to draw and disburse the admissible arrears along with the September 2026 pension/family pension, which will be payable in October 2026.

The government has directed all concerned departments and authorities to ensure that the arrears are calculated accurately and disbursed to eligible pensioners and family pensioners without delay.