Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has informed the High Court that over 1.07 lakh sanctioned government posts are currently lying vacant across the state. The details were submitted through an affidavit filed by the state government in connection with the ongoing matter before the court.

The affidavit was presented before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi.

According to the government, a total of 3,36,542 posts have been sanctioned under the applicable recruitment and promotion rules. Of these, 2,28,891 posts are currently filled, while 1,07,466 posts remain vacant. The state also informed the court that 14,619 employees are presently working on an outsourced basis.

The government said that efforts to fill vacant positions have been continuing since January 1, 2023. During this period, 10,989 posts were filled under recruitment and promotion rules, while 12,004 posts were filled through the Public Service Commission and the Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission.

The state also clarified the discrepancy in the number of outsourced employees mentioned in an earlier affidavit filed on June 15, 2026. At that time, the number had been reported as 26,724. The government explained that the figure included 12,105 persons engaged under centrally sponsored schemes, which had resulted in the higher total.

The latest affidavit has placed the number of outsourced employees at 14,619 after excluding those working under centrally sponsored schemes.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the petitioners sought additional time to examine and study the latest affidavit submitted by the state government. The court granted the request.

The state government also sought more time to comply with the directions issued by the High Court in its August 5, 2026 order.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on September 8.