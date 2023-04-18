Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court by the President of India under Article 223 of the Constitution of India. The appointment came into effect on April 20, 2023, after the incumbent acting chief justice Justice Sabina demitted office on April 19.

Born in 1964 in Rohru tehsil of Shimla, Justice Chauhan received his education from Bishop Cotton School, DAV College in Chandigarh, and Panjab University, Chandigarh, where he obtained his degree in law. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1989.

Justice Chauhan had also served as the standing counsel-cum-legal advisor to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd. Previously, he was the standing counsel-cum-legal advisor to HP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Moreover, Justice Chauhan was appointed amicus-curiae by the high court in significant cases related to the violation of environmental laws by hydel projects and ropeways, the ban on plastic and tobacco products, and the implementation of solid waste management projects and the framing of the state’s road construction policy.

Justice Chauhan was appointed as an additional judge of the high court on February 23, 2014, and took oath as a high court judge on November 30, 2014. He is the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court and will now perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of the high court until a permanent appointment is made.

The legal fraternity welcomed the appointment of Justice Chauhan as the acting chief justice and expressed their confidence in his ability to serve the court with dignity and uphold the rule of law. His experience and knowledge of the law are expected to contribute to the smooth functioning of the high court and ensure that justice is served to all.