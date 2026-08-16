Shimla: Tourists and locals looking to avoid arbitrary taxi fares and fare-related disputes in Shimla can make use of the pre-paid taxi service operating from the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Tutikandi.

The police department has established a dedicated pre-paid taxi counter near the ISBT, where passengers can book taxis to various destinations at officially fixed fares. Under the system, passengers pay the prescribed fare at the counter before starting their journey and receive a payment slip. The slip is then handed over to the assigned taxi driver, who takes the passenger to the specified destination.

The pre-paid taxi service at ISBT Tutikandi was launched in March 2026 with the objective of ensuring transparency in taxi fares and reducing disputes between passengers and drivers. Around 115 vehicles have been brought under the system.

At present, the service covers 26 important destinations within Shimla city, along with Chandigarh and Chandigarh International Airport. Several major tourist destinations, including Jakhu Temple, Sankat Mochan, Tara Devi, Kamna Devi, Summer Hill, Kufri, Chharabra, Fagu and Naldehra, are covered under the notified fare structure.

How the pre-paid taxi system works

Passengers wishing to use the service need to visit the designated counter at ISBT Tutikandi and provide their destination. The prescribed fare is deposited at the counter before the journey, following which the passenger receives a payment slip.

The slip is shown to the taxi driver before the journey begins. After completing the trip, the driver submits the slip back at the pre-paid taxi counter as part of the prescribed procedure.

The system eliminates the need for passengers to negotiate fares with drivers after reaching their destination. Since the fare is determined and paid in advance, there is little scope for disagreement over the amount payable at the end of the journey.

Fixed fares for key Shimla destinations

Separate rates have been notified for standard taxis and maxi-cabs. Some of the important fares from ISBT Tutikandi are:

Destination Taxi Maxi-Cab Kamna Devi ₹350 ₹550 Chakkar ₹350 ₹550 Tara Hall ₹400 ₹600 Tutu ₹400 ₹600 Sankat Mochan ₹450 ₹650 Advanced Studies/Summer Hill ₹450 ₹650 Sanjauli ₹550 ₹750 IGMC ₹650 ₹850 Lift to Jakhu Temple ₹700 ₹900 Jakhu Temple ₹900 ₹1,100 Tara Devi Temple ₹1,050 ₹1,250 Chharabra-Kufri ₹1,150 ₹1,350 Jubbarhatti Airport ₹1,500 ₹1,700 Naldehra ₹1,650 ₹1,850

The pre-paid system also covers longer routes to popular destinations around Shimla. The fare from ISBT Tutikandi to Chharabra-Kufri-Chail has been fixed at ₹2,350 for a taxi and ₹2,550 for a maxi-cab.

For the Chharabra-Kufri-Fagu route, the notified fares are ₹1,450 for a taxi and ₹1,650 for a maxi-cab. The fare to Naldehra is ₹1,650 for a taxi and ₹1,850 for a maxi-cab.

The administration has introduced the service particularly to provide tourists and residents with a transparent and predictable taxi-booking system. Travellers who are unfamiliar with local taxi fares can use the counter at ISBT Tutikandi rather than negotiating separately with drivers at taxi stands or near hotels.

The service is therefore intended to make taxi travel more transparent by ensuring that passengers know the fare before boarding and pay the officially prescribed amount through the designated counter.