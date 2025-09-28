Shimla – In a significant move to bolster the state’s water management infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has announced that the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the recruitment of 4,852 posts in the Jal Shakti Department. The decision, finalised during a meeting with senior officials on Friday evening, is set to be presented to the Cabinet for final approval, marking a major step toward enhancing the department’s operational capacity.

The recruitment drive is poised to address critical staffing needs while reducing dependency on outsourced labour. Among the approved positions, 1,726 are designated for pump operators, para-pump operators, and para-fitters, roles essential for maintaining the state’s water supply systems. Additionally, the government plans to fill 4,136 currently outsourced positions directly at the departmental level. This shift is expected to save the state Rs. 25 crore annually, representing a significant reduction from the current expenditure of Rs. 98 crore on contractors. Other positions include 111 work inspectors, 100 junior engineers, posts for hydrologists, and 505 compassionate appointments, of which 76 have already been filled, with documentation verified for the remaining.

Beyond recruitment, Agnihotri emphasised improvements in worker welfare, particularly for Jal Rakshak, the grassroots workforce of the department. Jal Rakshak will now be eligible for promotion to pump attendants after eight years of service, down from the previous 12-year requirement. Of the 3,486 Jal Rakshak, 1,346 have already been promoted, with the rest to follow in due course. Pump operators and para-fitters are also set to receive respectable salaries, replacing the current meager pay of Rs. 5,000–6,000 per month. To further support multi-task workers, the department is crafting a new policy to ensure fair remuneration, reflecting the government’s commitment to its workforce.

The announcement comes amid efforts to address challenges in water supply and related infrastructure. Agnihotri highlighted the impact of natural disasters, which have caused significant damage to water schemes, with losses totalling Rs. 1,476 crore this year. Regions like Mandi, Saraj, and Dharmapur have been hit hardest, with damages exceeding Rs. 100 crore. To mitigate losses, the government is considering reclaiming water supply schemes previously managed by contractors. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state is still awaiting Rs. 1,227 crore from the central government to support ongoing water projects.

Agnihotri also addressed issues faced by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), assuring that pension payments to retirees would be expedited despite occasional delays in disbursing salaries and pensions. He noted that 96 HRTC routes are operating at a loss, exacerbated by buses remaining idle during the monsoon season. The Deputy Chief Minister urged the central government to release the promised Rs. 1,500 crore disaster relief fund in a single instalment to aid recovery efforts and stabilise critical services.