Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to make dope testing mandatory for individuals before they join government service, as part of its intensified campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Administrative Secretaries chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Friday evening. The Chief Minister directed all departments to issue necessary instructions to ensure mandatory dope testing of candidates before their appointment in government jobs.

Sukhu said the state government has launched a mass movement against chitta (heroin) and is taking stringent action against the drug mafia. He stressed that protecting the youth from the growing menace of drug abuse remains a top priority of the government.

The Chief Minister also sought details from departments regarding action taken against government employees found involved in chitta trafficking. He said the government would continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related offences and strengthen measures to curb the spread of narcotics in the state.

Apart from the anti-drug initiative, Sukhu directed all departments to ensure the early release of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class-IV pensioners, in accordance with the budget announcement made by the state government. He also asked departments to furnish complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that appropriate decisions could be taken in these cases.

Reviewing the status of vacancies across departments, the Chief Minister sought details of vacant posts and directed officials to expedite the recruitment process. He reiterated that the government has decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) to strengthen public service delivery.

The meeting also reviewed the damage caused by recent storms in various parts of the state. Sukhu directed officials to compile information on trees uprooted or felled on forest land and said a special campaign for their removal would begin from June 1. He noted that delays in removing fallen trees result in losses to valuable forest resources and instructed Forest Department officials to ensure their timely removal and disposal.