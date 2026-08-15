Shimla: Monsoon rains continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh, with the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, forecasting another spell of rain across many parts of the state until August 21.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), in its report issued at 6 pm on Saturday, said 103 roads were blocked across the state due to landslides and other rain-related incidents. As many as 221 water supply schemes were also disrupted. Kullu and Mandi reported the highest number of road closures.

The Meteorological Centre has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts on August 17. The warning covers Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur.

For August 18, an Orange Alert has been issued for Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for the remaining districts, except Kinnaur.

Light to moderate rain is expected across most parts of the state on August 17 and 18, with intense spells possible at isolated locations.

183 people killed in monsoon-related incidents

The prolonged monsoon has caused extensive damage across the state. According to SEOC data, between June 30 and August 14, 183 people have lost their lives in disaster-related incidents, while 291 people have been injured.

The monsoon has completely destroyed 31 pucca houses and 52 kutcha houses, while another 303 houses have suffered partial damage. In addition, 14 shops and 260 cattle sheds have been damaged, while 225 livestock animals have died.

The estimated financial loss caused by monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh has reached ₹97,263.91 lakh, or around ₹972.64 crore.

Rain likely to continue till August 21

The weather office has forecast a continued spell of rain across many parts of Himachal Pradesh until August 21. Several areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, while isolated locations may receive heavy showers.

The maximum temperature is also expected to fall by 2–4 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state over the next two to three days.