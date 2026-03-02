The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has announced recruitment for 331 posts across various departments in Himachal Pradesh for the year 2026. The notification includes vacancies for Panchayat Secretary, Operation Theatre Assistant, Radiographer, Pharmacist and several other technical and healthcare-related positions.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website from March 10, 2026 to April 4, 2026. The recruitment drive is being seen as a major opportunity for aspirants seeking government jobs in the state.

Vacancy Details

According to the notification, the highest number of posts—176—have been announced for Operation Theatre Assistant (145 regular and 31 backlog posts). There are 119 posts for Panchayat Secretary (Trainee).

Other vacancies include:

Medical Social Worker – 2 posts

Psychiatric Social Worker – 5 posts

Radiographer – 10 posts (5 regular + 5 backlog)

Pharmacist/Pharmacy Officer – 4 posts

Speech Therapist – 3 posts

Senior Laboratory Technician/MLT Grade-II – 10 posts

Audiometric Technician – 1 post

Litho Artist – 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

For Panchayat Secretary (Trainee), candidates must be graduates in any discipline and should have typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi on a computer.

Medical Social Worker applicants must have a postgraduate degree in Sociology or Social Science, while Psychiatric Social Worker candidates need postgraduation in Psychology or Social Work.

For Operation Theatre Assistant, candidates must have at least 50% marks in 12th (Science with PCB), along with a B.Sc. degree in OT or related field and registration with the Paramedical Council.

Radiographer applicants must have passed 12th with Science and hold a B.Sc. degree in Radiology, along with registration with the Paramedical Council.

For Pharmacist/Pharmacy Officer, candidates must have 12th (Science) qualification along with a degree or diploma in Pharmacy and registration with the Pharmacy Council.

Speech Therapist and Audiometric Technician posts require a B.Sc. degree in Speech and Hearing.

Senior Laboratory Technician (MLT Grade-II) applicants must have passed 12th with Science and hold a B.Sc. degree in Medical Lab Technology, along with Paramedical Council registration.

For the Litho Artist post, candidates must have passed 12th and possess a three-year diploma in Fine Arts along with three years of experience in the design field.

Application Fee and Selection Process

All candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee online. The examination fee is ₹100 and the processing fee is ₹700. In case applicants need to make corrections in their Online Recruitment Application (ORA), a correction fee of ₹100 will be charged.

The selection process will begin with a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Written Screening Test. The objective-type examination will carry 120 marks, with each question carrying one mark. The duration of the test will be 1.5 hours.

For the Panchayat Secretary post, candidates who qualify the written test will have to appear for a typing test. This will be qualifying in nature, and candidates must meet the prescribed typing speed criteria.