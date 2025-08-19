Hamirpur – Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts in different departments. Interested candidates can apply online from 27 August 2025 at 10 am till 30 September 2025 at 11:59 pm through the Commission’s official website https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

The posts advertised under this recruitment include Horticulture Extension Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II, Photo Type Setter Operator, Plate Maker (Offset), Fly Boy (Offset), Proof Reader, Copy Holder and Offset Operator.

Commission Secretary Dr Vikram Mahajan said that applications will be accepted only through online mode and any application submitted through other mediums will be rejected. He added that detailed advertisement, qualification requirements, eligibility conditions and guidelines for applying are available on the Commission’s website.

The pay scale for the posts will be governed by the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022. Candidates recruited as trainees will initially receive 60 percent of the entry-level salary.

A total of 76 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive: