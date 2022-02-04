Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh government has started a special recruitment drive to fill up the backlog of Scheduled Castes in the Government jobs.

The state Chief Minister, in the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Welfare Board at Dharamshala on Friday, stated that the State Government move is aimed at providing jobs opportunity to the youth of the SC category so that they could get appropriate representation in the Government jobs.

The Chief Minister said that the upliftment and socio-economic development of the SC was the main concern of the Government. Besides providing benefits under various government schemes to the needy, the State Scheduled Castes Corporation was providing loans at subsidized rates to the youth of SC communities to start self-employment ventures.

CM Jai Ram Thakur asked to adopt a transparent mechanism for the identification of genuine beneficiaries for welfare schemes. He also directed to ensure complete transparency in the selection of BPL families of Scheduled caste families.

Responding on the atrocity against the member of the Scheduled Castes community, Jai Ram Thakur directed the State Police to take stern action against the culprits.