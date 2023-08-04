Hamirpur – In a bid to address the current faculty shortage, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has announced to fill 65 vacant posts in various departments on a contract basis. The move comes as a measure to ensure the uninterrupted academic progress of its undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The administration of NIT Hamirpur had earlier invited applications from interested candidates last month for permanent faculty positions. The process of screening these applications is still ongoing, and the formalities involving the Board of Governors and the Ministry of Education are expected to take some time.

To avoid any negative impact on the students’ education and to maintain the institute’s academic standards, NIT Hamirpur has opted to make temporary appointments on a contract basis.

A comprehensive schedule for interviews has been arranged from August 16th to August 19th to facilitate the recruitment process.

The vacant faculty positions span across multiple departments, including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, Materials Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communications Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science & Engineering, Mathematics and Scientific Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, Physics & Photonics and the Center for Energy.

The temporary appointments will be distributed across various departments as follows:

Civil Engineering: 5 positions

Mechanical Engineering: 1 position

Architecture: 4 positions

Materials Science & Engineering: 4 positions

Electrical Engineering: 6 positions

Electronics & Communications Engineering: 3 positions

Chemical Engineering: 3 positions

Chemistry: 3 positions

Computer Science & Engineering: 11 positions

Mathematics and Scientific Computing: 8 positions

Humanities and Social Sciences: 6 positions

Management Studies: 1 position

Physics & Photonics: 9 positions

Center for Energy: 1 position

The verification of documents and interviews will be conducted on the following dates:

August 17: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Department of Architecture, Department of Material Science and Engineering

August 18: Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry

August 18: Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Scientific Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences

August 19: Department of Management Studies, Physics and Photonics, and Center for Energy