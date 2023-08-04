Hamirpur – In a bid to address the current faculty shortage, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has announced to fill 65 vacant posts in various departments on a contract basis. The move comes as a measure to ensure the uninterrupted academic progress of its undergraduate and postgraduate students.
The administration of NIT Hamirpur had earlier invited applications from interested candidates last month for permanent faculty positions. The process of screening these applications is still ongoing, and the formalities involving the Board of Governors and the Ministry of Education are expected to take some time.
To avoid any negative impact on the students’ education and to maintain the institute’s academic standards, NIT Hamirpur has opted to make temporary appointments on a contract basis.
A comprehensive schedule for interviews has been arranged from August 16th to August 19th to facilitate the recruitment process.
The vacant faculty positions span across multiple departments, including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, Materials Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communications Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science & Engineering, Mathematics and Scientific Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, Physics & Photonics and the Center for Energy.
The temporary appointments will be distributed across various departments as follows:
Civil Engineering: 5 positions
Mechanical Engineering: 1 position
Architecture: 4 positions
Materials Science & Engineering: 4 positions
Electrical Engineering: 6 positions
Electronics & Communications Engineering: 3 positions
Chemical Engineering: 3 positions
Chemistry: 3 positions
Computer Science & Engineering: 11 positions
Mathematics and Scientific Computing: 8 positions
Humanities and Social Sciences: 6 positions
Management Studies: 1 position
Physics & Photonics: 9 positions
Center for Energy: 1 position
The verification of documents and interviews will be conducted on the following dates:
August 17: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Department of Architecture, Department of Material Science and Engineering
August 18: Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry
August 18: Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Scientific Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences
August 19: Department of Management Studies, Physics and Photonics, and Center for Energy