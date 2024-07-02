Shimla — The Jal Shakti Department of Himachal Pradesh has announced the recruitment of 597 Junior Technicians (Work Inspectors), following the notification of new recruitment and promotion rules.

The new regulations, the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Department Junior Engineer (Work Inspector) Group-C rules, will come into effect once they are published in the e-gazette.

Eligibility Criteria:

: Candidates must be between 18 and 45 years old. However, the upper age limit may be relaxed according to general and special orders issued by the government. Education: Candidates must have passed the tenth grade from a recognized school education board. Additionally, they must possess a two-year certificate in the trade of building construction or surveying from an industrial training institute recognized by the Himachal Pradesh or Central Government.

Recruitment Process:

: 60 percent of the posts will be filled through direct recruitment, either on a regular basis or on a contract basis. Promotion: The remaining 40 percent of the positions will be filled through promotions.

The recruitment aims to strengthen the Jal Shakti Department’s operational capabilities in overseeing essential water-related infrastructure projects. It is anticipated that this initiative will enhance service delivery efficiency and support the state’s broader development objectives, emphasizing sustainable resource management.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to review the official notification for comprehensive details regarding application procedures, eligibility criteria, and other pertinent information.