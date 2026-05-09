Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strict disciplinary action against leaders in Himachal Pradesh who contested the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections against the party’s authorised candidates. Sending a strong message against indiscipline within the organisation, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal has suspended six leaders from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect.

The action includes several prominent names from the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, including former Mayor Omkar Nehria and former Deputy Mayor Tejinder Kaur. The BJP leadership has made it clear that anti-party activities and rebellion during elections will not be tolerated at any level.

Those suspended from the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation include Saroj Guleria, Mandal Secretary of Dharamshala Urban Mandal from Ward No. 8, Mitul Shukla, Booth President from Ward No. 14, and Himanshi Agarwal, Mahila Morcha Mandal Secretary of Dharamshala Urban Mandal from Ward No. 1.

Apart from Dharamshala, disciplinary action has also been taken against Leela Saini from Ward No. 3 of the Nahan Municipal Council.

According to an official press release issued by BJP State Office Secretary Pramod Thakur, the party had constituted a Disciplinary Committee specifically for the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. The committee reportedly received complaints from various districts and organisational Mandals alleging that certain party workers had contested elections against BJP-supported candidates.

The complaints were discussed in detail by the committee, which viewed the matter as a serious case of indiscipline. Following its recommendation, Dr. Bindal approved disciplinary action under the party constitution.

The BJP leadership said the action was aimed at maintaining organisational discipline during the elections and ensuring that party workers adhere to the official line. The party also reiterated that strict action would continue against those involved in anti-party activities or acts that weaken the organisation during elections.