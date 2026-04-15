Shimla: The State Election Commission has designated 30 election symbols for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections, with candidates set to contest polls strictly based on symbols allotted through a fixed procedure.

Officials clarified that candidates will not have the option to choose a symbol of their preference. Instead, symbols will be distributed sequentially after the scrutiny of nomination papers and the completion of the withdrawal process. The responsibility of allotting symbols will lie with the respective Assistant Election Officers, who will follow prescribed rules to ensure fairness.

The administration maintains that the system will make the election process more organized and transparent, reducing the scope for disputes over symbol allocation.

Even before the allotment of symbols, political activity has intensified across rural areas. The role of social media has grown significantly in this election cycle, with young aspirants actively promoting their candidacies online. Youth participation has increased in contests for Panchayat Pradhan, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats, adding momentum to the election atmosphere.

To strengthen transparency, the State Election Commission has also issued clear guidelines regarding candidate lists and the appointment of election agents. The final list of candidates will be prepared in alphabetical order in Hindi (Devanagari script), including names and addresses based on nomination papers received.

As per Rule 43, candidates can appoint an election agent using Form-25 at the time of filing nominations or before the election. Rule 44 allows candidates or their agents to appoint one polling agent per polling station through Form-26, provided the individual is not disqualified under the Act.

For the counting process, Rule 45 permits the appointment of counting agents through Form-27. These agents will be required to be present on the day of counting and complete all formalities before the authorised officials.