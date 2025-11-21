Shimla – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has raised serious concerns over the delay in holding Panchayat Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh and the contradictory statements emerging from the government and district administration. Speaking during an event in Shimla, the Governor said that State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi had submitted a sealed report to him, highlighting that while ministers are publicly asserting that elections will take place on schedule, the Deputy Commissioners of seven districts have informed that conducting polls under the current circumstances is not possible.

He questioned how ministers could continue making such statements when district-level officers, who understand ground realities, are reporting otherwise.

The government had earlier postponed elections scheduled for December 2025 and January 2026, citing widespread damage caused by this year’s heavy monsoon. Landslides, cloudbursts, damaged rural roads and broken infrastructure have made travel difficult, especially in remote regions. Administrative reports have warned that polling staff and voters could face serious risks if elections are held without restoring road connectivity.

The Governor, however, cautioned that postponing democratic exercises could lead to political instability, just as it would if Assembly polls were delayed.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has defended the postponement, stating that the government cannot push ahead with elections until rehabilitation work and connectivity are restored. He has maintained that the delay is a practical necessity and not a political move.

However, opposition parties, especially the BJP, have accused the government of intentionally avoiding elections due to fear of electoral setbacks and have claimed that the Disaster Management Act is being used as a shield to delay accountability at the grassroots level.

Reports suggest that the Election Commission is considering formally informing the Governor about what it sees as a lack of cooperation from certain Deputy Commissioners in carrying out mandatory electoral processes such as voter list preparation and logistical planning.

Governor Shukla has asked the government and the Election Commission to work together and resolve the matter quickly, stating that democracy cannot wait indefinitely. He has emphasised that both political leadership and administrative machinery must align, as conflicting public statements only deepen confusion and erode trust.