A rare and dramatic situation has emerged in Karsog, where residents have collectively decided to boycott the ongoing Nagar Panchayat elections, prompting all candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

Late Sunday evening, a meeting was held at the Purana Bazaar (Old Market), attended by residents from all seven wards of the Nagar Panchayat Karsog. The gathering ended with a unanimous decision that all candidates who had filed nominations would withdraw from the electoral process during the official withdrawal period.

The civic body comprises seven wards. Ward 7 (Baral) had already declared a boycott earlier, resulting in no nominations being filed there. In Ward 1, only a single nomination had been submitted. However, following Sunday’s decision, even that candidature is expected to be withdrawn.

Most of the candidates who had filed their papers were present at the meeting and publicly announced their decision to step back. Those who could not attend have also conveyed their consent, assuring that they would withdraw their nominations in the coming days.

Residents and candidates cited growing dissatisfaction over the years, alleging that multiple taxes have been imposed on the public without corresponding development work. This discontent has now translated into a complete rejection of the electoral process.

The community has also expressed its intention to push for the dissolution of the Nagar Panchayat and revert to a Gram Panchayat system. According to locals, this move is aimed at ensuring better governance and more accountable development at the grassroots level.

The situation has now become highly unusual, with the entire election process in limbo. The final outcome will depend on whether all candidates formally withdraw their nominations on the designated day. Only then will it be clear how the authorities respond to this unprecedented collective boycott.