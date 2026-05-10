Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 annual examination results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 83.87 percent. Students who appeared in the examination can now check their results on the Board’s official website.

According to the Board, a total of 78,150 students have successfully passed the examination, while 8,433 students have been placed in the compartment category. HPBOSE Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma said students who have failed in two subjects will be given an opportunity to reappear in the examination scheduled to be held in June.

Anmol of AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra in Kangra district, secured the first position in the state by scoring 699 marks.

Three students jointly secured the second position with 698 marks. These include Abhinav Mehta and Ruhani Dhiman of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Misran in Una district, Purnima Sharma of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur.

The third position was jointly secured by Ashvika Sharma of Neelam Public Senior Secondary School, Biharu (Bijhri), and Alisha Thakur of Oxford School, Kotli, with both students scoring 697 marks.

Four students shared the fourth position with 696 marks. These include Shruti of Dhruv Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chhiyachi in Solan district, Asmita Sharma of Kid Buds Public Senior Secondary School, Panga (Bijhri), Ishita Walia of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, and Kanish of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath in Kangra district.