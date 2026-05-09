Shimla – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the fairness and transparency of the upcoming Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh and sought the transfer of two government officials posted in Sirmaur district. The party has submitted separate complaint letters to the State Election Commission alleging misuse of administrative machinery to influence the election process in favour of Congress-backed candidates.

In a statement issued from the BJP state office, BJP State Office Secretary Parmod Thakur alleged that certain officials were using their administrative positions to benefit Congress-supported individuals in the Panchayat elections.

In the first complaint, the BJP demanded the immediate transfer of Paramjit Thakur, Superintendent Grade-II and officiating Block Development Officer (BDO) at Development Block Nahan in Sirmaur district. The party alleged that the officer was functioning under the influence of a local Congress MLA and acting against BJP-supported individuals in the area.

According to the complaint, Congress-affiliated persons were allegedly being given undue benefits under MGNREGA and other local development schemes, while BJP supporters were facing discrimination in nearly 25 Panchayats of the district. BJP further alleged that the previous official posted there had been transferred under political pressure and Paramjit Thakur was brought in to serve the interests of the ruling Congress party.

The party claimed that such actions could affect the fairness of the Panchayat election process and weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

In another complaint submitted to the Election Commission, BJP sought the transfer of Junior Engineer Shamsher Prakash, posted in Development Block Paonta Sahib. BJP stated that his wife, Kiran Bala, is contesting the election for the post of Pradhan from Gram Panchayat Rampur Bharapur.

The party alleged that Shamsher Prakash, in connivance with local administrative officials, was attempting to influence the election process by ensuring favourable postings of government officials in the Panchayat area concerned. BJP maintained that such circumstances create apprehensions regarding misuse of official position and compromise the impartiality of free and fair elections.

BJP stated that the Election Commission has consistently maintained that government officials whose close family members are contesting elections should not remain posted in the same jurisdiction where they may directly or indirectly influence the electoral process.

The party urged the State Election Commission to conduct a fair inquiry into both matters and ensure immediate transfers of the concerned officials to maintain neutrality, transparency and public trust in the Panchayat elections.

Targeting the Congress government, BJP alleged that there has been increasing misuse of administrative machinery for political purposes under the present regime. The party stated that it would continue to raise its voice to safeguard democratic values and ensure free and fair elections across Himachal Pradesh.