The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has directed officials to complete the reservation roster for Panchayat elections by March 31 to ensure that preparations for the upcoming polls move ahead without delay.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi issued the directions during a review meeting held on Tuesday with officials from the Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments. The meeting assessed the progress of various election-related preparations.

Khachi asked officials to submit a detailed report on the formation of new Panchayats and stressed that the process should be completed at the earliest. He said the timely completion of this exercise is necessary so that the finalisation of voter lists, allocation of polling booths and other arrangements can be carried out smoothly.

He also directed all concerned departments to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe in accordance with court orders, so that the election process does not face any hurdles.

The meeting also discussed the issue of elections to 21 newly proposed municipal bodies. However, a final decision regarding these elections has not yet been taken.

Officials briefed the State Election Commissioner about the procedures being followed and the preparations underway. The meeting also reviewed the current status of processes related to Panchayats and urban local bodies and the steps being taken to complete them within the deadline.