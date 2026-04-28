50.79 lakh voters, 31,182 seats: State set for one of its biggest grassroots elections

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has announced the schedule for Panchayat elections across Himachal Pradesh, with polling to be conducted later this month under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which has come into immediate effect.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said elections will be held for 31,182 seats across 3,754 Panchayats, with a total electorate of 50,79,048 voters. This includes 25,67,770 male voters, 25,11,249 female voters, and 29 voters in the ‘other’ category. Notably, 52,349 young voters will be exercising their franchise for the first time.

Voting for Zila Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members, and Panchayat Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, and ward members will be conducted in three phases—May 26, 28, and 30. The District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners) have been authorised to finalise the exact polling schedule within their respective districts.

Detailing the election programme, Khachi said the notification will be issued on April 29. Nomination papers can be filed on May 7, 8 and 11, with scrutiny on May 12. Candidates can withdraw nominations on May 14 and 15, and election symbols will be allotted on May 15.

Polling will be followed by phased counting. Results for Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and Panchayat members will be declared on the evening of the polling day, while counting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats will take place on May 31 at Block Development Headquarters, with results to be declared the same day.

Elections will be held for 3,754 Pradhan, 3,754 Up-Pradhan, 21,654 Panchayat Members, 1,769 Panchayat Samiti Members, and 251 Zila Parishad Members—taking the total to 31,182 seats.

For the election process, 21,678 polling stations will be established across the state. The highest polling station, located at an altitude of 4,587 metres, will be set up at Komik School in Lahaul and Spiti. Around 60 lakh ballot papers have been printed, with distinct colours assigned for each post to avoid confusion. This system is expected to help even illiterate voters identify their ballot easily. Elderly citizens above 80 years will cast their votes at polling stations.

Videography will be conducted at all polling stations, and special security arrangements will be made at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. Administrative and police officials have been directed to remain alert to ensure law and order during the elections.

Out of the total seats, 15,656 posts have been reserved for women. A paid holiday will be granted on polling days to encourage voter participation.

Following the enforcement of the MCC, the government has been barred from announcing new schemes, initiating recruitments, issuing tenders, or carrying out transfers, promotions, inaugurations, and foundation-laying ceremonies. Ministers and MLAs will also not be allowed to use government machinery for political purposes.

The Commission is working to complete the entire process before May 31, in line with directions from the Supreme Court of India. Officials said strict guidelines have been issued to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections across the state.