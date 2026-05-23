Shimla: In a fresh political controversy during the ongoing Panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has sought clarification from the Himachal Pradesh Government over a cabinet meeting held amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Acting on a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Commission has issued a notice to the state government, questioning the timing and nature of decisions taken during the cabinet meeting.

State Chief Electoral Officer Anil Khachi confirmed on Saturday that the Commission has sought a detailed explanation from the government regarding the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The BJP had objected to the cabinet meeting, alleging that several major decisions were taken that could influence the ongoing panchayat polls. In his formal complaint, BJP leaders claimed that despite the enforcement of the MCC, the government announced new schemes, created new posts, and approved the establishment of certain departmental offices.

“Such actions during the election period amount to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and appear to be attempts to influence the electorate,” the complaint alleged.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation led by JC Sharma, Convener of the party’s Election Cell, met senior officials of the State Election Commission and submitted a detailed complaint, demanding an impartial inquiry and appropriate action.

The State Election Commission has assured that a thorough probe will be conducted as per the provisions of the election laws and the Model Code of Conduct.