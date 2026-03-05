The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the orders issued earlier under the Disaster Management Act, clearing the way for the conduct of Panchayat Raj elections in the state. The decision was taken after authorities noted that connectivity in most parts of the state has largely returned to normal.

According to an order issued by the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department, the restrictions imposed earlier under the Act have now been withdrawn after nearly six months. Officials stated that the improvement in road connectivity and administrative functioning has made it possible to move ahead with the election process.

Following the decision, preparations for elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions have gathered pace. The state government has issued detailed guidelines regarding the roster determination process to all Deputy Commissioners. As per the schedule, the roster process will begin in districts on March 20 and will be completed by March 30.

Deputy Commissioners will release the final rosters for Panchayati Raj institutions in their respective districts on March 31. The government has clarified that reservations for newly created Panchayats and those affected by re-demarcation will be decided according to established rules.

The reservation process will be based on population data of the districts and the proportion of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women. Authorities have directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the entire exercise is conducted in a transparent and time-bound manner.

The state government has already issued a notification for the formation of 84 new Panchayats. With the creation of these Panchayats, boundaries of several existing Panchayats have also changed, making the roster determination exercise crucial before the election schedule is announced.

The developments come after directions from the Supreme Court of India, which has asked the state to hold elections to Panchayati Raj institutions before May 31. Following the court’s directive, the state government and the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission have accelerated preparations.

Officials said that once the roster process is completed, the way will be cleared for announcing the election schedule. It is expected that the formal notification for the election process may be issued by mid-April as administrative preparations continue across the state.