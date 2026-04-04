Heavy snowfall triggered chaos near the Atal Tunnel on Saturday evening as hundreds of vehicles got stranded between the South Portal and Dhundi, with traffic snarls stretching deep inside the tunnel.

The disruption began after a fresh spell of snowfall covered the stretch from the South Portal to Solang Nala, making roads slippery and unsafe for travel. Vehicles that had moved towards Lahaul earlier in the day were caught off guard while returning, as conditions deteriorated rapidly in the evening.

Despite the Atal Tunnel being closed to regular traffic by authorities, tourist vehicles returning from Sissu and Koksar entered the affected stretch and began skidding due to snow accumulation. This led to long queues of vehicles, with congestion extending from the tunnel to the Hockey Bridge and even impacting traffic movement inside the tunnel.

The Manali Police started a rescue operation to evacuate stranded tourists and restore traffic movement. DSP Manali, KD Sharma, reached the spot and supervised the operation, with police teams working continuously under harsh weather conditions.

Snowfall between the South Portal and Dhundi further compounded the situation, particularly for tourists who had ventured out for sightseeing. After sustained efforts, police teams began clearing the stranded vehicles and safely directing them towards Manali.

DSP KD Sharma said the congestion occurred when vehicles returning from Dhundi towards the South Portal started skidding due to fresh snow. He added that evacuation efforts are ongoing and tourists are being moved to safety amid continued snowfall.

Police have urged tourists to adhere to advisories and avoid unnecessary travel in snow-affected areas, as weather conditions in the region remain unpredictable.