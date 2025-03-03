Shimla – Continuous heavy rain and fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh have severely disrupted life in the tribal regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi in Chamba district. With roads blocked and adverse weather conditions persisting, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has postponed board examinations in these areas till March 8.

Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma informed that the decision has been taken in the interest of students, as ongoing rain and snowfall have made travel unsafe and delayed the delivery of question papers to these remote areas. The affected regions have been witnessing severe weather for the past week, leaving several key routes impassable.

Exams Postponed in Tribal Areas

The board has postponed the following exams scheduled in Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi:

Class 8 (SOS): Himachal’s Folk Culture and Yoga (March 5), Sanskrit (March 6), Drawing, Home Science, Music, Punjabi, Urdu (March 7).

Himachal’s Folk Culture and Yoga (March 5), Sanskrit (March 6), Drawing, Home Science, Music, Punjabi, Urdu (March 7). Class 9: Mathematics (March 5), Social Science (March 7).

Mathematics (March 5), Social Science (March 7). Class 10 (Regular & SOS): Hindi (March 4), Music (March 5), Financial Literacy (March 6), English (March 7).

Hindi (March 4), Music (March 5), Financial Literacy (March 6), English (March 7). Class 11: English (March 5), Public Administration (March 6), Geography (March 7).

English (March 5), Public Administration (March 6), Geography (March 7). Class 12: Economics (March 4), Physics (March 5), Public Administration (March 6), Financial Literacy (March 7), English (March 8).

Revised Schedule to Be Announced

Dr. Sharma said the education board will soon issue a new timetable for the postponed exams in these two tribal regions. However, he clarified that board examinations in other parts of the state will continue as per the original schedule, with no changes announced elsewhere.

The bad weather has highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by students in remote and high-altitude areas during the winter months, where road closures and communication breakdowns often disrupt essential services, including education.