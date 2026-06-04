Shimla: Emphasising the need for a learner-focused approach in higher education, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Dean of Studies Prof. B.K. Shivaram said that student-centric education is the direction in which the future of education is moving. He said the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to place students at the centre of the teaching-learning process while redefining the role of teachers as facilitators.

Prof. Shivaram was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Department of Evening Studies at the Shimla Kalibari Auditorium. Tamanna of M.Com was declared “Student of the Year” for the 2023-24 session, Shalini of M.A. Political Science for the 2024-25 session and Neeraj Kushwaha of B.A. for the 2025-26 session. He said Himachal Pradesh University is set to implement the National Education Policy from the upcoming academic session and expressed confidence that the move would bring positive changes to the education system.

He said the student-centric model recognises the diverse learning styles and capabilities of individual students and encourages a more inclusive and effective educational environment. Congratulating the students and the department faculty led by Head of Department Prof. Usha Sharma, he said the Department of Evening Studies has made a significant contribution to Shimla’s educational landscape, including during the period before the establishment of the university.

Calling for further strengthening of the department, Prof. Shivaram urged stakeholders to prepare a concrete action plan to ensure optimum utilisation of the department’s infrastructure during daytime hours and to explore the introduction of new courses that would benefit students.

The programme began with the University Anthem, followed by a welcome address by Prof. Aarti Pandit Dhawan. Students later presented a cultural programme featuring semi-classical dance, solo singing and traditional Himachali Nati performances, which were appreciated by the audience.

During the second session, Student Council Association Vice-President Nityashree Sharma addressed the gathering. Head of Department Prof. Usha Sharma then presented the departmental report highlighting academic and research achievements from 2023 onwards.

According to the report, faculty members of the department published 91 research papers, 22 book chapters and three books during the period. They also presented 138 research papers at national and international seminars and delivered 41 invited lectures, keynote addresses and special lectures. Fourteen Ph.D. degrees were awarded, while 49 scholars are currently pursuing doctoral research under the supervision of department faculty members.

The department also secured 14 patents, completed three research projects and is currently working on three more. Prof. Sharma highlighted that Shalini, an M.A. Political Science student of the department, secured the first position in the Himachal Pradesh University merit list during the previous academic session.

Addressing the gathering, HPU Controller of Examinations Prof. Shyam Lal Kaushal urged students to take a united stand against drug abuse. He said ensuring the timely declaration of examination results remains his top priority. Referring to the Evening Studies Department, he said it has a rich legacy that should be preserved and strengthened in the years ahead.