After nearly three months of drought-like conditions, Himachal Pradesh finally received much-needed relief as rain and snowfall lashed large parts of the state since last night. The fresh spell marked the first snowfall of the season in residential areas, including the state capital Shimla, ending a prolonged dry phase that had raised concerns among farmers and fruit growers.

Snowfall was reported from several popular hill destinations, including Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Chail, Dalhousie and Kalpa. Heavy snowfall occurred in parts of Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, while strong winds continued to blow through the night, intensifying the cold. A snowstorm in Shimla added to the difficulties faced by residents.

The fresh rain and snowfall brought visible relief to farmers and orchard owners, especially apple growers who were worried about the impact of the dry spell on chilling hours. Tourism stakeholders also welcomed the snowfall, as tourists were seen enjoying the weather on the Ridge and Mall Road in Shimla despite the biting cold.

However, the snowfall also disrupted normal life in many areas. Vehicular movement towards Upper Shimla was affected, while traffic came to a standstill on the Circular Road after 9 am. Several roads, including the Chaupal–Deha road, were closed due to snow accumulation. Traffic was also disrupted on the Dhalli–Kufri road, with vehicles getting stuck at places such as Toland. Power supply was affected in multiple areas, increasing hardships for residents.

People were seen shivering as they walked to their destinations amid strong winds and low temperatures. Light snowfall was also reported from lower-altitude areas such as Barog in Solan district, Kasauli and Nerwa in Shimla district, indicating the widespread impact of the weather system.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas. Police appealed to residents and tourists to remain indoors or in their hotels and enjoy the snowfall from safe locations. They advised that travel should be undertaken only in emergencies and strictly with four-wheel-drive vehicles, while exercising extreme caution. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and urged the public to cooperate.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall in Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts, while a yellow alert for rain and hailstorms was issued for several other districts. Strong winds are also forecast in many areas. The weather is expected to remain inclement across parts of the state till January 28, with another significant spell of rain and snowfall likely between January 26 and 28.