Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has received the SKOCH Award in the Silver Category for Horticulture for its project aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship among natural farming-based Farmer-Producer Companies (FPCs).

The award was conferred for the project titled ‘Furthering Entrepreneurship Capacity of Natural Farming based FPCs through Institutional Technological Interventions’, which is being implemented by the university to boost farmer-led enterprises and sustainable agricultural practices.

The award was received by Director Extension Dr Inder Dev on behalf of the university.

Instituted in 2003, the SKOCH Awards recognise institutions, projects and individuals contributing to nation-building through excellence in governance, technology, and inclusive growth. The selection process involves rigorous evaluation, including expert assessment, peer review, field validation and stakeholder voting, ensuring that only impactful initiatives are honoured.

The project builds on Himachal Pradesh’s flagship Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) launched in 2018 to promote natural farming. To address existing gaps in the ecosystem, the university developed the Sustainable Food Systems Platform for Natural Farming (SuSPNF) with support from the State Project Implementation Unit of PK3Y.

The platform integrates multiple aspects of farming, including production, certification, aggregation and marketing. It also ensures fair pricing through True Cost Accounting and provides end-to-end traceability. Its key components include Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), digital tools such as the HimShikhar App, certification through CETARA-NF and the integrated Shikhar Stack.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the initiative promotes climate-resilient agriculture, reduces dependence on agrochemicals and strengthens both economic and nutritional security for farmers.

Vice Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the recognition reflects the university’s sustained efforts in promoting sustainable farming systems. “This award acknowledges the innovative work being carried out and reinforces our commitment to empowering farmers through technology, entrepreneurship and better market linkages. We will continue to work towards building a resilient agricultural ecosystem,” he said.