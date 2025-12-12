Himachal Pradesh is facing an unusually dry December, with the state receiving nearly 90% below-normal rainfall this winter season. The mountains that were once coated with fresh snow by early December now stand barren, raising concerns among meteorologists, environmental experts and local communities.

Despite repeated Western disturbance alerts, both rainfall and snowfall have remained absent across the mid and high hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that temperatures, though cold, are not dropping low enough to trigger snowfall. Clouds are forming, but the freezing layer essential for snow formation has weakened, a trend linked to rising global temperatures.

Himalayan Snowfall Declining Year After Year

Studies on the broader Hindu Kush Himalayan region reveal a consistent decline in winter snowfall. Research analysing data from 1999 to 2016 shows that snow is falling less frequently and melting faster. Many glaciers in Himachal, including those in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu, are retreating at an accelerated pace.

In the past four years alone, Himalayan rainfall has fallen by nearly 23%, while this winter, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have seen rainfall deficits of around 86% each.

Weak Western Disturbances Adding to Crisis

Meteorologists say global warming, along with the impact of El Niño, has weakened western disturbances, which traditionally brought fresh moisture to the region every week. As a result, the seasonal cycle has shifted:

Snowfall that once arrived in November–December is now being pushed to February–March.

The winter period is shrinking.

Rainfall patterns have become erratic, extending intermittently into April and even October.

The continued dryness has created drought-like conditions in parts of Himachal’s higher regions.

Threat to Water Security Across Northern India

The disappearing snow is more than a visual loss. The Himalayan snowpack acts as a natural water bank for major rivers. Reduced snowfall means:

Lower glacier recharge

Reduced river flow

Long-term threat to water availability

Experts warn that if this pattern continues, North Indian states dependent on Himalayan rivers—including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan—could face a severe water crisis in the coming decades.

Apple Belt Under Stress; Chilling Hours Declining

For Himachal’s economy, the dry December is a serious concern. Apple growers say the lack of early winter snow is affecting chilling hours, essential for proper flowering and fruit quality. Due to the dropping of chilling hours and adverse climate for apple farming yield and quality for the fruit have declined and impacting growers adversely. This trend is slowly turning into an employment crisis for mountain farming families.

With no snowfall so far, the state’s popular winter destinations—Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Narkanda—are witnessing a drop in tourist expectations. The absence of snow during Christmas and New Year is threatening hotel bookings, which rely heavily on peak winter tourism.

A Warning the Mountains Cannot Ignore

Environmental experts say the ongoing dry spell is a clear sign of the deepening climate crisis. Fast-rising temperatures, urbanisation, pollution and deforestation are altering the Himalayan climate at a dangerous pace.

The missing snow in December is no longer a seasonal anomaly—it is an indicator of the growing vulnerability of mountain ecosystems. If the trend continues unchecked, Himachal Pradesh could face more extreme weather events, shrinking glaciers, falling agricultural productivity and long-term ecological instability.