Green energy initiative to combine environmental conservation with social welfare; 100 solar projects being set up in Gram Panchayats

Shimla: In a significant move aimed at linking renewable energy generation with social welfare, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided that 25 percent of the revenue generated under its Green Panchayat initiative will be utilised for the welfare of orphans and widows. The decision is expected to provide a new source of financial support for vulnerable sections of society while promoting sustainable development in rural areas.

The Green Panchayat initiative, under which ground-mounted solar power projects of 500 KW capacity are being established in 100 Gram Panchayats across the state, was launched to encourage clean energy generation and create additional revenue streams for local bodies. With the latest decision, the programme will also contribute directly to social security and welfare at the grassroots level.

Under the revised revenue-sharing model approved by the state government, 20 percent of the revenue generated from the solar projects will go to the state government, while another 20 percent will be earmarked for operation and maintenance of the projects through HIMURJA. Ten percent of the revenue will be allocated to HIMURJA for implementation and management purposes.

The concerned Gram Panchayat will receive 25 percent of the revenue for local development works and infrastructure improvement. The remaining 25 percent will be transferred to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, which will use the funds to provide financial assistance to orphans and widows belonging to the respective Gram Panchayat.

The government said the revised model reflects its commitment to ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy projects reach not only local institutions but also economically and socially vulnerable families. Officials believe the initiative can become a model for integrating environmental sustainability with social justice.

The present state government has placed special emphasis on the welfare of underprivileged and marginalized sections of society. Over the past three years, several schemes have been introduced to strengthen social security and create opportunities for vulnerable groups, particularly orphaned children and widows.

Among the flagship programmes is the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana, which aims to provide comprehensive care and support to orphaned children. Under the scheme, each orphaned child receives a monthly stipend of ₹4,000 to support education and daily needs. Around 6,000 children across the state are currently benefiting from the programme.

The government is also extending support to eligible beneficiaries who do not own land by providing land for house construction along with financial assistance to help them lead secure and dignified lives. These measures are intended to ensure that children without parental support are not deprived of opportunities due to economic hardships.

Widows have also been included among the priority beneficiaries of the state’s welfare initiatives. The government is providing financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to widows for house construction, helping them achieve housing security and improve their living conditions. Additional support is being extended to the children of widows for pursuing higher education, enabling them to access better educational opportunities and compete on an equal footing with their peers.

Officials said the Green Panchayat initiative will now serve a dual purpose—generating clean energy and creating a sustainable source of funding for social welfare programmes. By directing a share of solar project revenues towards the welfare of orphans and widows, the government hopes to strengthen rural development while ensuring that the benefits of economic growth reach those who need them most.