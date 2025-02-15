Shimla: The weather in Himachal Pradesh has changed once again, bringing mild snowfall in several high-altitude areas. Rohtang, Narkanda, and parts of Lahaul-Spiti received mild to moderate snowfall, while the state capital, Shimla, witnessed light snow and drizzle. The temperature has dropped significantly, increasing the cold wave across the region.

Snowfall in the Narkanda area has led to snow accumulation on National Highway 5 (NH-5). To ensure passenger safety, traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri-Sunni. Similarly, snowfall was recorded at Rohtang Pass, Koksar, and Sissu in Lahaul. In Kullu, overcast conditions persisted throughout the day. An HRTC bus, which left for Keylong from Kullu at 7:18 AM, had to return from Manali due to worsening weather conditions.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla had earlier predicted rain and snowfall in some higher-altitude areas on Friday. However, fresh forecasts now indicate that the weather will remain clear across the state on February 16 and 17. From February 18 to 21, there is a possibility of widespread rain and snowfall in multiple regions.

Despite the recent snowfall, the state continues to face a severe rainfall deficit this winter. Between January 1 and February 15, Himachal Pradesh received 78 percent less rainfall than normal. The expected rainfall for this period was 134.9 mm, but only 29.6 mm was recorded. This has led to drought-like conditions in many districts, with Bilaspur recording a 92 percent deficit, Chamba 75 percent, Hamirpur 90 percent, Kangra 88 percent, Kinnaur 90 percent, Kullu 63 percent, Lahaul-Spiti 73 percent, Mandi 73 percent, Shimla 81 percent, Sirmaur 87 percent, Solan 87 percent, and Una 90 percent.

The continued lack of precipitation is raising concerns for agriculture and water availability in the coming months. While the recent snowfall may provide temporary relief in high-altitude areas, experts suggest that the overall precipitation levels remain alarmingly low for the season.