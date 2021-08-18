Kangra: To check the spread of Covid-19, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the people of the State to participate in the vaccination drive.

Chief Minister, while listening to the public grievances at Kangra Rest House on Wednesday, said the State Government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale and Himachal Pradesh was amongst the leading States in this campaign.

“State Government is fully geared up to handle the situation and all arrangements have been made to tackle the third possible wave of this pandemic effectively,” Jai Ram Thakur said and further added that the govt has taken effective steps to strengthen health services in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda and other all major health institutions of the State.

About 51 lakhs have been vaccinated with 1st dose of the Covid in the state and 16 lakhs have been administered with 2nd dose.

He said that Mukhyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100 was proving very helpful in speedy redressal of the public grievances. So far about 2.48 lakh complaints have been received through this Helpline and most of them have been redressed.

He said that Janmanch was also an important initiative of the State Government for redressal of public grievances. However, due to Covid-19, it was not being organized for past few months. It would be resumed as soon as the situation normalises because this was an effective medium to reach out to the masses and address their complaints and problems on the spot, CM further added.