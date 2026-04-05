The Chester Hills housing project in Solan has come under fresh scrutiny after the state government withdrew its earlier clean chit and ordered action over alleged violations of land laws.

In a significant development, the government has directed the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to initiate proceedings under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. The decision follows a re-examination of the case at the highest level, reversing an earlier order that had stalled action on the project.

The move comes after the withdrawal of a December 6, 2025 letter issued by the Chief Secretary (Revenue), which had set aside the findings of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Solan. The SDM, in a report submitted on November 13, 2025, had recommended vesting of land and action under Section 118 and the Benami Act, citing prima facie violations in the project.

With the latest directive, the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) has asked the Deputy Commissioner to institute the case and pass appropriate orders as per law after hearing all concerned parties. The government has also set aside objections raised against the SDM’s inquiry, effectively restoring the findings that pointed to irregularities in the project.

The Chester Hills controversy has remained in focus for months, with allegations of misuse of land meant for agriculturists and suspected benami transactions. Section 118 of the Act restricts the transfer of land to non-agriculturists, and any violation can lead to the vesting of land in the state.

The case originated from complaints filed by residents of Chester Hills, who raised concerns over alleged irregularities in land ownership and permissions granted to the project. The SDM’s probe had flagged these issues and recommended strict action.

The project has also faced allegations of illegal construction. Earlier, the Municipal Commissioner, Solan, had ordered the demolition of structures reportedly raised in violation of norms. However, the implementation of these orders has not progressed, adding to the controversy.

The issue has triggered a political row, with allegations and counter-allegations at the administrative level. Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta has faced criticism over alleged attempts to benefit the project. He has denied the charges and blamed previous officials for decisions taken earlier.

With the government now reversing its earlier stand, the Chester Hills case has once again brought focus on the enforcement of land laws, administrative accountability, and alleged irregularities in real estate projects in Himachal Pradesh. The fresh proceedings are expected to examine land transactions, compliance with Section 118 provisions, and the role of officials involved in the case.