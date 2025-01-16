Shimla: Himachal Pradesh experienced mild snowfall and rain on Thursday morning, with tourist hotspots Kufri and Narkanda receiving one to two inches of snow. Traces of snowfall were also recorded in parts of Shimla.

The snowfall disrupted traffic on National Highway 5 near Narkanda, and traffic has been diverted via the Sainj-Luhri-Shimla route. Meanwhile, lower-altitude areas received light to moderate rainfall, providing relief from dry conditions.

The Meteorological Department had earlier forecasted light to moderate snowfall across high-altitude regions, starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday. Districts including Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Chamba are expected to witness significant snowfall throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued for dense fog in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur, with reduced visibility likely to affect daily activities in these plains.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla predicts more snowfall and rain over the coming days. Middle and high mountain regions could experience light to moderate snowfall on January 17, 18, 19, and 20, with heavier precipitation expected on January 16 and 21. The lower-altitude areas will likely see intermittent rainfall.

Districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla are expected to remain under the grip of wintery conditions, with temperatures forecasted to dip further. Maximum temperatures could drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.