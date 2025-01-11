Snowfall and cold waves gripped Himachal Pradesh as the weather changed on Saturday. Light snowfall was reported around Rohtang Pass, Koksar, and the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti. Shimla and Kullu remained cloudy, with temperatures dropping sharply since the morning.

The fresh snowfall has intensified the cold across valleys, forcing residents indoors. Tourists in Kullu-Manali enjoyed the weather, with many visiting Lahaul via the Atal Tunnel to witness the snow-covered landscapes.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall in parts of the state on January 11 and 12. While mid- and high-mountain areas are likely to receive snow, the lower hilly and plain regions may experience rain. The weather is expected to clear from January 13 to 15, with another spell of rain and snow forecast for January 16 and 17.

Dense fog and cold wave conditions persist in lower regions, with a yellow alert issued for January 13 to 15. A temperature drop of 3-4 degrees Celsius is likely in many areas, making bonfires a common sight near shops as locals braved the chill.