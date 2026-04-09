Shimla district witnessed unexpected snowfall on Wednesday, hitting apple orchards at a crucial stage of flowering and fruit setting. Growers across Upper Shimla, including Narkanda and Kotkhai, reported extensive damage, raising concerns over a sharp decline in this season’s apple production.

The sudden spell of snowfall and hailstorm has damaged apple trees that had just entered the setting phase. Many orchards saw anti-hail nets collapsing under the weight of accumulated snow, while branches of trees broke in several areas. The tender blossoms, essential for fruit formation, were hit hard, and growers fear that the cold conditions will further disrupt pollination.

Apple growers say the losses could be significant this year. “The snowfall has come at the worst possible time. The flowers have been damaged, and fruit setting will be affected,” said a grower from Kotkhai. With temperatures dropping sharply, the conditions are not favourable for normal crop development.

The unusual weather pattern has affected not just Shimla but large parts of Himachal Pradesh. Snowfall was recorded in areas such as Kufri, Shikari Devi, Narkanda, Kotkhai, and the Rohtang Tunnel region, along with Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu. Heavy rainfall lashed most districts from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon, while Shimla also witnessed a strong hailstorm late at night.

The impact has been widespread. The state recorded rainfall 853 percent above normal in the past 24 hours. Around 75 roads, including the Ani-Kullu and Manali-Leh National Highways, were closed, while power supply was disrupted as 884 transformers were affected.

Temperatures have dropped drastically, with a fall of up to 12 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures have also dipped below normal levels, making April feel more like winter. According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Kufri has witnessed April snowfall after nearly two years.

In other districts, hailstorms accompanied by rain were reported in Sirmaur, while heavy snowfall ranging from over 12 cm to nearly a foot was recorded in parts of the Bharmour-Pangi region. The Dhauladhar ranges overlooking Kangra also received fresh snow, intensifying cold conditions and reducing visibility due to dense fog in areas like Dharamshala.

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for thunderstorms and hailstorms in districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla. Rain and snowfall are likely to continue in higher reaches in the coming days, with improvement expected after April 13.

For apple growers in Shimla, however, the concern remains immediate. With damaged blossoms, broken branches, and disrupted fruit setting, the unexpected April snowfall has dealt a major blow to the region’s apple economy, leaving growers worried about reduced yields and mounting financial losses.