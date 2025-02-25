Snowfall has begun on higher peaks, including Rohtang, while light rain started in Shimla around 1:45 PM. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh for the next week. An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on February 27 and 28. A yellow alert has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti from February 26 to 28.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, rain and snowfall are expected from February 25 to March 3, with intense precipitation on certain days. Moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely in the higher areas of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur, apart from Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. The department has advised caution as the weather may impact transportation and daily activities in several regions.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 71% less rainfall than normal between January 1 and February 25 this winter season. The state received only 50.6 mm of rain compared to the normal 172.2 mm. District-wise, Kinnaur saw an 86% deficit, Solan 84%, Sirmaur 81%, Bilaspur 80%, Shimla 75%, Hamirpur 73%, Una 72%, Lahaul-Spiti 70%, Chamba 68%, Kangra 65%, Mandi 58%, and Kullu 56% less than the usual rainfall.

The fresh spell of rain and snowfall is expected to improve the water situation in the state. It will help fruit crops, especially apple orchards, ensuring better yields in the coming season. Additionally, the moisture from snowfall will recharge groundwater and natural water sources, reducing the risk of water scarcity during the summer months.